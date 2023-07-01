Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $238.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.31 and a 200-day moving average of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.