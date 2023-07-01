Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 407,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 374,503 shares.The stock last traded at $10.53 and had previously closed at $10.54.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

