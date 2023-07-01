Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.08. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 115,142 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 942.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 143,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

