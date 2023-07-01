Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 309,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Argo Group International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at $443,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Argo Group International by 894.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

