Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) PT Lowered to C$6.75 at Scotiabank

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Arizona Metals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMC opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.42 and a 12-month high of C$6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Gregory Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

