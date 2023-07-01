Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARLO. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.61 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $362,691.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 864,735 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,132,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 858,203 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 714,843 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

