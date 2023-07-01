Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $69.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. Arvinas has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $58.58.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

