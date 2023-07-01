ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $6.47 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Down 8.6 %

ASX opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.