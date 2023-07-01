Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 444,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 464,495 shares.The stock last traded at $86.80 and had previously closed at $83.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Ashland Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Ashland declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

