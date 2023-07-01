Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 2.5 %

AWH opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 695,844 shares during the period.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

