Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
AWH opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
