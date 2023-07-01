Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 136,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Teradyne by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock worth $566,871 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.