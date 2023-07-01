AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a market cap of $221.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.