ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.43 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

