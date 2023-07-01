Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 367.7% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Atico Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Atico Mining has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atico Mining
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.