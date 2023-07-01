Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 367.7% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Atico Mining has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Atico Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.