Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Aurubis Stock Performance
Aurubis stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.
About Aurubis
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurubis
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.