Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Aurubis stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

