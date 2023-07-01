AutoNation (NYSE:AN) versus AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Critical Contrast

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) and AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AutoNation and AUTO1 Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoNation $26.99 billion 0.28 $1.38 billion $24.58 6.70 AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than AUTO1 Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoNation 2 1 4 0 2.29 AUTO1 Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AutoNation and AUTO1 Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AutoNation presently has a consensus price target of $153.14, suggesting a potential downside of 6.97%. AUTO1 Group has a consensus price target of $17.88, suggesting a potential upside of 104.81%. Given AUTO1 Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AUTO1 Group is more favorable than AutoNation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of AutoNation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AutoNation and AUTO1 Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoNation 4.90% 61.01% 13.48% AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AutoNation beats AUTO1 Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. It owns and operates 343 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region, as well as 55 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 13 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company. AUTO1 Group SE was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

