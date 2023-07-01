AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,493.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,533.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2,486.57. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $29.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,240 shares of company stock worth $13,125,472 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

