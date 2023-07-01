Avantax, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVTA)

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avantax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Avantax’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Avantax’s FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Avantax had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $177.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Avantax Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTA. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Avantax stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $863.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Avantax has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23.

About Avantax

(Free Report)

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

