Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $157.28 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

