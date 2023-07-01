B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Williams Trading cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Hibbett Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HIBB opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $462.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28.

Insider Activity

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hibbett news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,717.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hibbett by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after buying an additional 72,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hibbett by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

