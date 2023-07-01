Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.80.

BMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,045,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BMI opened at $147.56 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $76.88 and a 52 week high of $156.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.66.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

