Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $141.79

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $141.79, but opened at $137.03. Baidu shares last traded at $133.98, with a volume of 1,061,738 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Baidu Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

