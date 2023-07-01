Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) & Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Head-To-Head Review

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 22.35% 10.78% 1.08% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Banc of California has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Banc of California and Community Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 0 2 0 3.00 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banc of California currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.12%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and Community Capital Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $390.12 million 1.72 $120.94 million $1.53 7.57 Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Banc of California pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Banc of California beats Community Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and multifamily loans; construction loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse and indirect/direct leveraged lending; home equity lines of credit; small business administration loans; and consumer loans comprising lines of credit and term loans, as well as and other consumer loans, including automobile loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and internet banking services; and master demand accounts. Further, it invests in agency securities, municipal bonds, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and corporate debt securities. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

