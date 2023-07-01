Bank of America Downgrades Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) to Neutral

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.15. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $151.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,938,000 after purchasing an additional 138,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 401.8% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,651,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 6.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,853,000 after acquiring an additional 98,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

