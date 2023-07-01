Bank of America Downgrades Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) to Neutral

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday.
Concentrix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.15. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $151.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,938,000 after purchasing an additional 138,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 401.8% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,651,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 6.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,853,000 after acquiring an additional 98,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
