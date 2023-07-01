Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 2.5 %

BHB opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

