Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

CVX stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

