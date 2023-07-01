Barrington Research Comments on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Barrington Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $19.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.00. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.93 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.25.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

