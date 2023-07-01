Barrington Research Cuts TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $115.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

SNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.20.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.0 %

SNX opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $56,754.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,218.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after buying an additional 522,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,999,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 234,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

