BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the May 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BB Seguridade Participações from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $7.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

