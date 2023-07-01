Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $445.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

