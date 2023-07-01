Bell Bank Acquires 526 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,229 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

