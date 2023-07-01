Bell Bank Buys 348 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bell Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $225.70 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.48 and a 1 year high of $226.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.47. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.