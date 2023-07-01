Bell Bank Buys 42 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Biogen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $284.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.78.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.27.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

