Bell Bank Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $261.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.72 and a 200-day moving average of $250.71.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.