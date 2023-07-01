Bell Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bell Bank decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 84.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,426 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $74.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $75.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.