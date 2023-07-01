Bell Bank Has $334,000 Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Bell Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.