Bell Bank Lowers Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bell Bank lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,224,000 after purchasing an additional 482,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,675,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,613,000 after purchasing an additional 319,095 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.30.

NYSE:CRL opened at $210.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.40 and its 200 day moving average is $213.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

