Bell Bank Sells 173 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bell Bank cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Allstate by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Allstate by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $109.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average of $121.46. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -40.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

