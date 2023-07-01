Bell Bank Sells 184 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bell Bank reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $275.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

