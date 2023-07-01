Bell Bank Sells 232 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bell Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after buying an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $207.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.85 and a 200-day moving average of $195.96. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

