Bell Bank Sells 5,585 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bell Bank reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.65 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.