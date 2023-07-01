BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $40.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.15.

BRBR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $37.91.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4,761.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 75,180 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 516,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $815,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 42.4% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 181,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

