Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.67.

Teleperformance Stock Up 0.5 %

TLPFY opened at $84.22 on Thursday. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $173.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average is $112.56.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

