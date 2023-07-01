Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 638,301 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.01 per share, with a total value of $36,389,540.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90.

On Thursday, May 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 956,750 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 614,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 802,236 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

BRK-B opened at $341.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.03.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

