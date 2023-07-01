Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $330.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.27.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $284.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.78. Biogen has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

