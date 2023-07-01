BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 877 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) CEO Michael Rice sold 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $20,092.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $38,969.59.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $701,326.32.

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Rice sold 190 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $3,554.90.

On Thursday, April 6th, Michael Rice sold 3,214 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $64,376.42.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

