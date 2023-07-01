Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.85. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Insider Activity

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 1,740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,117,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,076,936.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 671,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,740,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,117,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,076,936.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 48,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.



