BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.57. BlackBerry has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading

