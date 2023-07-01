BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 38.69% from the stock’s previous close.

BlackBerry Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at C$7.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.85. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$4.31 and a 1-year high of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$203.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.34 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 60.84% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. Analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.1107266 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

