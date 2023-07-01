BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Up 122.7% in June

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 289,083.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BKT opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

